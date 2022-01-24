US President Joe Biden, is considering deploying several thousand troops , warships and aircraft to allied Eastern European and Baltic nations, with significant involvement military major in the Ukraine crisis, on whose border Russia concentrates tens of thousands of troops, reports this Monday New York Times.

The New York newspaper in its digital edition, which cites sources from the US Administration, points out that what the US president decides this week may mean a significant change in his policy regarding Russia, in which he assures he has maintained containment in the face of fear of a Russian invasion of its neighbor.

The decision to abandon the policy of avoiding confrontation with Moscow, adds the newspaper, is attributable to little progress in diplomatic talks and the increase in intimidating actions by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At Saturday’s meeting at the presidential residence in Camp David, senior Pentagon officials offered the military alternatives, including approach of troops to Russia, according to the aforementioned sources, which encrypted between 1,000 and 5,000 soldiers to mobilize in Eastern countries.

That option, specifies the newspaper that indicates that the officials requested anonymity, incorporates the possibility of increasing the number of troops if the situation worsens.

This Sunday, the Secretary of State of the United States, Anthony Blinken, He threatened a “swift and severe” response if “a single additional Russian force” enters Ukrainian territory aggressively, after the confusion generated this week by Biden’s words.

“If a single additional Russian force enters Ukraine aggressively, there will be a swift, severe and united response from the United States and Europe,” the head of US diplomacy said in an interview with the channel CNN.

Blinken’s words come after Biden himself had to clarify on Thursday that any type of Russian incursion into Ukrainian territory will be considered “an invasion”, after the confusion he had previously generated by insinuating that Washington would qualify the consequences of an occupation. smaller scale.

Former military facility in the village of Vesyoloye in eastern Ukraine. Photo: Alexander NEMENOV / AFP

Russia describes as ‘rare’ the reduction of the embassy of

USA in Kyiv

Russia described this Monday as “strange and unintelligent” the agenda of U.S, commenting on Washington’s decision to evacuate the families of its diplomats and part of them from Ukraine.

“The political-informative agenda of them (the United States) is strange, not very intelligent,” the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zajárova, told the Echo of Moscow radio station on Monday when answering a question about the evacuation of American diplomats.

Embassy of the United States in Kiev (Ukraine).

According to Zajárova, publications in the United States “do not get one right.” “It all started with the New York Times, which wrote about the alleged evacuation of our embassy (in Kiev),” the spokeswoman said. He stressed that the Russian diplomatic mission in the Ukrainian capital “works normally.”

Zajárova explained that before the Ukrainian New Year, relatives of Russian diplomats left. “Some left, others stayed,” she said.

The spokeswoman stressed that “this usually happens particularly on New Year’s Eve” and recalled that “the situation around the Russian representations in Ukraine has been worsening for years”, something that Moscow denounces “literally every month”.

In turn, Ukraine considered “premature and “excessively cautious” the US decision to order the departure of the families of employees at its embassy in Kiev from the country and authorize the departure of non-essential personnel in the face of the threat of military action by Russia.

In a statement, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Oleg Nikolenko, says that Kiev “took note” of the measure adopted by the US State Department, in which it also recommends that all Americans who are in Ukraine them to leave the country.

Ukrainian diplomacy states that “there have been no radical changes in the security situation recently”, because “the threat of new waves of Russian aggression has been constantly maintained since 2014, and the accumulation of Russian troops near the state border began in April of last year.

