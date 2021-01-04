The United States authorities are considering the possibility of reducing the dose of Moderna’s vaccine against the coronavirus by half to accelerate the vaccination campaign, according to Moncef Saloui, head of the vaccination program in the North American country.

Saloui has said in an interview with the CBS television network that the matter is being discussed with Moderna and with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), since the vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical company includes two doses inoculated within a period of between 21 and 28 days.

Thus, he has pointed out that “there is no data after a dose” and has recognized the risk of “leaving people a month, two months, three months or perhaps with incomplete immunity, decreasing immunity or even with a wrong immune response that it is corrected with a second dose ».

However, he has stressed that there is an “alternative”. “We know that with Moderna’s vaccine, half a dose to people between 18 and 55 years old, that is, two doses with half each time, implies achieving the goal of immunizing twice as many people with the doses we have, generates an immune response identical to the full dose. ‘

“I think it is a more responsible position based on facts and data to immunize more people. Of course, we continue to produce new doses of the vaccine “, defended Slaoui, who has emphasized the need to accelerate the rate of vaccinations in the country.

In this sense, he has stated that during the last three days 1.5 million doses have been administered, of the total 17.5 million sent to date. “We are optimistic about an increase in the figures after the holidays, and we are prepared to do what is asked of us,” he stressed.

On the other hand, he has said that it is normal to expect that there are new variants of the coronavirus and has defended vaccination as a solution. “We believe that these viruses, these variants, will be under control with this vaccine,” he added.

“Fortunately, they are not more deadly for the population. They are more infectious, so they will exacerbate the rebound we are having, “he argued. The United States confirmed on Sunday about 300,000 new cases of coronavirus, a new daily record since the start of the pandemic, which has left more than 20 million infections in the country.