The Republican congresswoman from the state of Colorado, Lauren Boebert is in the eye of the hurricane in the United States after having been expelled from a theater for vaping, causing disturbances and even having engaged in sexual behavior with his companion.

The events occurred last Sunday night when the woman and her companion They attended the musical ‘Beetlejuice’ at the Buell Theater in Denver.

Initially, Denver Arts & Venues, the agency in charge of managing the facilities in the city, informed The Denver Post that, during Sunday’s presentation, two patrons were escorted out of the theater for inappropriate behavior.

According to the cited source, During the intermission of the show they received complaints from three attendees at the show. who reported that a couple present, especially the woman, He was vaping inside the theater premises.

In addition, he was accused of causing disturbances during the presentation by making a lot of noise and taking photographs, something that is prohibited in theater shows.

And while Denver Arts did not reveal the identity of the expelled people, The Republican congresswoman’s campaign confirmed that Boebert was withdrawn from the presentation of the musical in Denver. But he denied that the politician was vaping during the presentation.

Drew Sexton, Boebert’s campaign manager, told ThePost that the second-term congresswoman denied vaping during the show. “She used her cell phone to take a photograph of the performance, not knowing that photographs were not allowed,” the Denver Post.



In addition, the congresswoman evaded criticism with a publication on her social networks in which she wrote: “It’s true, I really enjoyed the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theater and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loudly. Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!”

It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theater and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! 🤭 Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends! 😅https://t.co/8JHypcCKsP — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 12, 2023

The videos that confirmed the congresswoman’s behavior



But, after statements from Boebert’s campaign team that denied bad behavior during the performance of the musical, The local media 9News obtained the videos from the security cameras and confirmed that the Republican was vaping inside the premises.

The video shows that a pregnant woman asks Boebert to stop vaping but, according to 9News, the congresswoman refused to do so. In the clip you can also see: how the woman takes flash photos inside the premises and dances and sings while the others remain silent.

I didn’t really remember vaping that night when I talked about the night’s events

But the video also revealed that The woman and her companion engaged in sexual behavior. In the clip you can see that the man who attended the event with the congresswoman touches her breasts, while she puts her hand on her partner’s crotch.

According to theater administrators, the couple was warned during the show’s intermission, but as the inappropriate behavior continued, they were asked to leave the theater.

As she left, the congresswoman uttered phrases like “Do you know who I am?” or “I will contact the mayor.”

The walk of shame, except she has no shame. Lauren Boebert kicked out of Denver “Beetlejuice” performance for disruptive behavior. As it was happening she said to the staff, “Do you know who I am?” and “I will be contacting the elder.” (Video: 9News) pic.twitter.com/SCFmxyIxQz — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 13, 2023

After the clip was released, the congresswoman issued a statement in which she apologized for having denied her behavior inside the Denver theater.

“Whether it was the excitement of seeing a long-awaited production or the natural anxiety of being in a new environment, I really didn’t remember vaping that night when I discussed the night’s events with my campaign team. while confirming my enthusiasm for the musical. Regardless of my belief, it is now clear that that was not accurate. “It was not my intention nor that of my campaign to mislead, but we understand the nature of what this looks like,” the statement read.

The congresswoman also stated in the letter released by her campaign team that her actions were never intended to cause harm and He assured that he is living hard days because of his divorce.

“There is no perfect plan for getting through a difficult, public divorce, which in recent months has been a challenging personal time for me and my entire family. “I’ve tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I just didn’t live up to my values ​​on Sunday,” the woman said.

Media such as Colorado Sun also recalled that this is not the congresswoman’s first controversy, since the woman has also been the focus of criticism in the past for anti-Muslim comments.

