Rep. Claudia Tenney called into question the ability of US President Joe Biden to lead the country. She announced this on the air of the TV channel fox news on Sunday, October 23rd.

“It’s really sad, he reminds me of a wax figure of Madame Tussauds. He delivers the theses presented to him by the shadow government, the staff behind him. He shows that he is not competent to do this most important job in our country,” Tenney said.

She added that she joined Congressman Randy Jackson’s letter to get Biden to take a cognitive test.

“We have to study whether Joe Biden is really capable of being president. I think that we should consider all options, ”concluded the congresswoman.

Thus, she reacted to Biden’s awkward pause during the interview. A journalist asked the president if his wife, Jill, wants him to run for president again in 2024. Biden seemed to pass out for a while and, before ducking, said that the first lady considered his duties as President of the United States “important work.”

On October 21, Fox News host Sean Hannity questioned the American leader’s mental health. He admitted that Biden was following someone’s orders.

In April, a former White House doctor called Biden’s health a threat to US national security. He pointed to Biden’s penchant for slowness in speech and slip of the tongue as proof of his point.