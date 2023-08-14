Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/14/2023 – 02:07 pm

A delegation of Congressmen from the United States Democratic Party met, this Monday morning, the 14th, with the head of the Special Advisory Office of the Presidency of the Republic, Celso Amorim.

According to US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the conversation dealt with the relationship between the United States and Brazil, in particular economic development and climate collaboration.

Speaking to the press at the Planalto Palace, the deputy said it was the first of three days that the delegation intends to stay in Brasília. On his way to the federal capital, AOC, as he is known, he should meet, this Tuesday, the 15th, with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, at 3 pm.

The deputy is known for her defense of the rights of immigrants and the preservation of democracy.