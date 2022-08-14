Delegation made up of deputies and senators will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen

A delegation made up of US senators and deputies landed on Sunday (Aug.14, 2022) on the island of Taiwan during the escalation of tensions with China. In communiquéthe island’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said officials are expected to meet President Tsai Ing-wen.

The delegation is led by Ed Makey, chairman of the Asia-Pacific Group of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Makey is accompanied by MPs John Garamendi, Alan Lowenthal, Don Beyer and Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen.

“As China continues to escalate regional tensions, the US Congress has once again organized a weighty delegation to visit Taiwan to demonstrate friendship without fear of China’s threats and intimidation and to demonstrate strong US support for Taiwan.”says an excerpt from the statement issued by the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit comes about 2 weeks after Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States, traveled to the island.

Pelosi landed on the island on August 2, marking the first official visit by a US House Speaker to Taiwan in 25 years.

The Speaker of the House met with the President of Taiwan on her visit to the island. At the time, the US congresswoman said that the US would not abandon Taiwan. “Now more than ever, US solidarity with Taiwan is crucial, and that is the message we are bringing.”

China said Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan had a severe impact on the relationship between the two countries. In response, Beijing carried out a series of military exercises near the island.

Last Wednesday (Aug 10), the Chinese Ministry of Defense announced that it has concluded “successfully” the military exercises carried out around the island, but that it must continue with regular patrols in the region.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday (Aug 9) that 16 Chinese warplanes entered the island’s defense zone during the military activities carried out by China in the region. According to the Defense, 45 air missions and 10 maritime missions were carried out in the surroundings and 16 were carried out in the central line of the island strait.

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said China used the military activities as part of an action plan for the “invasion” from the island. Wu did not, however, elaborate on the reported plans.

“It is carrying out large-scale military exercises and missile launches, as well as cyber attacks, disinformation and economic coercion, in an attempt to weaken public morale in Taiwan.”, said the chancellor. The information was released by the news agency Reuters.

WHAT DOES CHINA SAY?

Despite being independently governed since 1949, after a civil war, the island of Taiwan is considered by the Republic of China as its territory.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday (Aug 2) that Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has heightened tensions in the region and will have “severe impacts”.

In a new statement on Wednesday morning (Aug 3), Wang said it was a “Open political provocation, which jeopardizes the sovereignty of the Asian country”.

“This proves again that some US politicians have become the ‘troublemakers’ of China-US relations and the US has become the #1 ‘saboteur’ of Taiwan Strait peace and stability”he added.

For China’s ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan represents “a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the 3 Sino-American joint communiqués”.

“It is a severe blow to the political basis of China-US relations and seriously infringes on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”Qin told the news channel CNN.