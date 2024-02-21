Axios: Republicans expect US government shutdown

Republicans in the US House of Representatives expect a shutdown of the federal government due to the lack of a decision on the continuation of its funding. The publication writes about this Axios with reference to sources.

“Behind closed doors, House Republicans moved from an optimistically cautious position to expecting a government shutdown,” the article said.

As emphasized, the government will still cease its work due to the lack of both a permanent budget and the failure to adopt another temporary resolution. Experts predict a shutdown that will last several days, the material says.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden signed a law on temporary government funding, which made it possible to avoid a shutdown.

On January 17, the US Senate voted to pass a bill to temporarily finance the government, which will prevent its partial closure (shutdown) on January 20. Before this, the project was agreed upon by Democrats and Republicans in the US Congress.