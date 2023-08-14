Democratic congressman Joaquín Castro, one of the promoters of the letter to Antony Blinken. POOL (Reuters)

The National Holidays for the Independence of Peru this year had a bittersweet taste for the Government of Dina Boluarte: although the mobilizations did not have the vigor that the opposition would have expected and ended up diluting, on July 29, when the Executive closed its activities with The Great Military Parade, a letter addressed by 15 congressmen from the United States Democratic Party to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, once again focused on human rights violations at the hands of security forces. This is an alert call about “threats to human rights, democracy and the rule of law” in which Peru is immersed, with more than 60 deaths during the protests and whose cases are advancing slowly in the Prosecutor’s Office. “We hope that Blinken complies with the requests of the letter,” they tell EL PAÍS.

There are six requests contained in the document, advanced exclusively by this newspaper. First, provide support to the Peruvian Attorney General’s Office to “guarantee exhaustive, prompt and impartial investigations”; second, to support the establishment of an Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts to “provide legal assistance and judge human rights violations”; third, express support for national electoral institutions; fourth, stress the importance of a strong democracy; fifth, coordinate efforts with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to “address the longstanding marginalization of indigenous peoples in rural areas”; and, finally, “temporarily cease joint exercises with the Peruvian Armed Forces allegedly responsible for human rights violations.”

The parliamentarians leading the motion, Joaquín Castro (Texas) and Sydney Kamlager-Dove (California), members of the Subcommittee on Foreign Affairs for the Western Hemisphere of the House of Representatives, answered some queries from EL PAÍS. Regarding the last request, they clarify that the letter does not ask for the suspension of all cooperation with the Peruvian security forces, but with the detachments involved. “This request follows US law that requires the US not provide financial and security assistance to units that have committed human rights violations. We hope that the cooperation with other elements of the Peruvian Armed Forces will continue”, they indicate.

On August 1, three days after the letter was made public, the Andean country’s Foreign Ministry released another letter, signed by President Joe Biden and addressed to Boluarte. “Together we are promoting our democratic values, including human rights […] We will continue to further deepen the partnership between our nations and the friendship between our peoples. Because when Peru and the United States stand together, our nations are not only stronger, but the world is safer, ”he states in the letter.

For the ruling party, it represents a clear endorsement, especially since it arose after the document of the 15 Democratic congressmen. However, Castro and Kamlager-Dove clarify that this interpretation is inaccurate. “It is important to note that President Biden’s letter was transmitted to the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 25, two days before our letter was sent and four days before our letter was made public,” they explain. Therefore, “any interpretation of Biden’s letter would be incorrect.”

Regarding the role of the United States ambassador to Peru, Lisa Kenna, who has been criticized by the opposition for having attended the celebrations for National Holidays despite having received the letter, they point out that “in general, it is expected that US ambassadors participate in culturally important events.” “We do not expect our letter to affect Ambassador Kenna’s participation in Peru’s independence celebrations. We hope our letter will encourage Ambassador Kenna and other high-level State Department officials to stress the importance of the rule of law in bilateral discussions with Peruvian officials.”

The document, of course, has unleashed opposing positions: in one corner are those who appreciate the interest of the Democratic parliamentarians and consider that it represents a great step in the search for justice and in the other are those who discredit the letter, assuring that 15 Congressmen are a minimal percentage of the House of Representatives, where the two benches add up to 435 seats. “The letter was sent by members of Congress with significant influence in shaping United States policy toward South America,” Joaquín Castro and Kamlager-Dove respond, describing the stripes of some of the signatories: “Nanette Barragán is president of the caucuses Congressional Hispanic; Raúl M. Grijalva has been president of the caucuses progressive and ranking Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee; Jim McGovern is the top Democrat on the Rules Committee, which determines how legislation gets to the floor; and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is one of the best-known congresswomen.”

“The letter was written to affect policy decisions made within the United States, not to change the debate or the public or internal dynamics within Peru,” they remark. Both Castro and Kamlager-Dove are aware that the State Department will not offer an immediate response, but they leave a message with their highest authority, Antony Blinken: “It takes time for the Department to process requests for a letter like the one ours and respond substantively. We hope that Secretary Blinken complies with the requests”, they conclude.

