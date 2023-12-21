In December 1823, James Monroe, fifth president of a young republic, gave a speech that inaugurated the foreign policy of the United States, unilaterally placing Latin America and the Caribbean in its sphere of influence. In theory, he preached active opposition to the interference of European powers in the countries of the South, in the process of emancipation. In practice, it marked the beginning of decades of CIA-orchestrated invasions, military interventions, and overthrows of legitimate governments. Now, just two centuries later, five Democratic congressmen have decided that Washington, and the continent, has had enough Monroe doctrine.

The representative for New York, Nydia M. Velázquez, has introduced in the Capitol, as EL PAÍS has learned, a resolution that demands that the State Department consider “formally” surpassed the influential framework of international relations to develop in its place a “New Good Neighbor policy,” “designed to foster better relations and deepen more effective cooperation.”

Augusto Pinochet (left) greets Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in Chile in 1976. Bettmann

This translates, according to the text, into the end of all unilateral economic sanctions, including the Cuban embargo; the immediate declassification of secret CIA files related to coups d'état and support for dictatorships; the approval of laws that allow the automatic suspension of aid to any illegitimate government in the region; support for the “democratization” of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank (WB) or the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB); and the beginning of Washington's collaboration with the rest of the capitals to launch a “far-reaching reform” of the Organization of American States (OAS). The resolution accuses this last multilateral organization of keeping “silence” about “the numerous atrocious abuses perpetrated by right-wing dictatorships backed by the United States during the Cold War.”

Ocasio-Cortez's signature

“From drug trafficking to mass migration to climate change, the many challenges shared between the United States and Latin America cannot be addressed with the old-fashioned Monroe doctrine. “They are some of the most pressing issues of our time and require a process that emphasizes respect and cooperation,” considers Congresswoman Velázquez, who has the support of representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (also a congresswoman from New York), Greg Casar (Texas), and Delia Ramirez and Chuy Garcia (both from Illinois).

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

The five sponsor a text that can also be read as a statement of objections against two centuries of US expansionist policy in the region (or the Western Hemisphere, as Washington prefers to call it). Mentioned, among others, are the Indian genocide, the invasion of Texas, Cuba and Puerto Rico, the “banana wars” of the early 20th century, the founding of the CIA, the coup d'état against Jacobo Arbenz in Guatemala, the embargo on Cuba, the overthrow of Salvador Allende in Chile and Joao Goulart in Brazil, support for the Operation Condor between 1975 and 1980, the death squads in El Salvador, the contras in Nicaragua and the rest of the paramilitary operations in Central America, the drug war of Plan Colombia, the maneuvers to oust Hugo Chávez and the sanctions on Venezuela or the austericidal policies of the IMF.

Congress is on recess for the Christmas holidays. Upon return, in January, the sponsors of the resolution will seek the support of the rest of their party and will try to force a vote in plenary on the content of the text. That decision is in the hands of the Republican majority, so the success of the initiative is uncertain.

The debate on the legitimacy of the Monroe Doctrine, and on its spin off, The Roosevelt Corollary, which authorized the United States to intervene to secure its interests in the region, is not new. In 2013, Secretary of State John Kerry (under Obama) ended his era in a speech to the OAS. Six years later, John Bolton, National Security Advisor under President Donald Trump, “proudly” proclaimed that the doctrine was “alive and well.”

In 2022, shortly after the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders addressed President Joe Biden on Capitol Hill with these words: “Vladímir Putin may be a liar and a demagogue. But it is hypocritical for the United States to insist that we, as a nation, do not accept the principle of spheres of influence. For the last 200 years our country has operated under the Monroe Doctrine as the dominant power in the Western Hemisphere. According to the United States, the United States has the right to intervene against any country that may threaten our legitimate interests. That is the policy of the United States. “This is how the United States has undermined and overthrown at least a dozen countries in South America, Central America and the Caribbean.”

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the key information on current events in the region