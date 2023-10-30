The results of the 2023 Territorial Elections in Colombia have generated different reactions. The defeats of the candidates of the Historical Pactthe political force that brought to power the President Gustavo Petrohad repercussions abroad. Some United States congressmen celebrated the results of the elections in the country.

The House representative for the Republican Party, María Elvira Salazar, is one of the biggest critics of the Petro Government. On her X account (formerly Twitter), the American politician of Cuban origin stated: “There are fewer and fewer people who believe Petro’s story. “Colombians do not want Socialism and impunity disguised as Total Peace.”

And the Historical Pact did not win any of the most important electoral contests in the country.

In another message on the same social network, Salazar expressed: “If Petro wants to know what Colombia thinks about his management, there are these results. “The country spoke!”

Other congressmen reacted

For his part, Republican House Representative Carlos Antonio Giménez, also stated in his X account: “From the United States Congress, we congratulate the people of Colombia. With these elections, it is clear that Colombians have rejected the disastrous and disastrous policies of President Gustavo Petro. Colombia wants prosperity — not 21st century socialism.

Giménez, who was born in Cuba and represents the state of Florida in the US Congress, stated in another publication in reference to Petro’s positions regarding the Israeli-Hamas conflict: “In addition to being a socialist, a narcoterrorist, incompetent and corrupt, the President Petro has declared himself openly anti-Semitic. “This guy is a shame for all of Colombia and for all decent Colombians.”

In the elections, the Historical Pact lost in the mayoral elections of the main cities of the country: Bogotá with its candidate Gustavo Bolívar, who was relegated to third place below Carlos Fernando Galán and Juan Daniel Oviedo, Medellín, where Federico Gutiérrez swept the elections and defeated Juan Carlos Upegui, candidate of former mayor Daniel Quintero, who is close to Petrism.

The Historical Pact also lost in Cali, where Alejandro Éder won with a wide margin over the other candidates; and in Barranquilla, where Alejandro Char defeated Antonio Bohórquez, candidate of the Government party.

