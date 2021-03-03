The House of Representatives of the US Congress canceled the meeting scheduled for March 4, due to the threat of a new storming of the Capitol. It is reported by The Washington Post.

As it became known to the publication, the congressmen came to this decision after they received information about a possible conspiracy to infiltrate the Capitol. Earlier, the Capitol police warned of a possible storming of the American parliament by radical citizens.

Prior to that, supporters of the QAnon movement (conspiracy theories whose supporters believe that Democratic leaders, Hollywood stars and religious leaders are Satanists and sexual exploiters, and former US President Donald Trump opposes them – Lenta.ru comment) announced March 4 as a day ” true inauguration “. According to their version, on this day Trump will return to the post of head of state.

On January 6, Republican protesters stormed the Capitol Building and surrounded the Senate Hall. The Senate and the House of Representatives interrupted a meeting at which it was planned to approve the results of the last elections. During the protests, police detained nearly 70 rioters, killing five.

On January 14, the US House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump in connection with the riots in Washington, but subsequently the initiative did not receive enough votes, and the former president was acquitted.