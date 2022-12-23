A group of 34 members of the US Congress sent a letter to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Friday, asking him to support the new proposals of the government of President Gustavo Petro. In particular its agenda on climate change, the fight against corruption, racial and social inclusion and human rights.

Likewise, the legislators offered their support for the Total Peace strategy proposed by the government, as well as a more holistic approach in the fight against drug trafficking that takes growers into account and does not focus on the number of hectares eradicated when evaluating successes and failures.

The letter, led by representatives James McGovern and Mark Pocan, also bears the signature of other members of the most progressive wing of this party, such as Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

Gustavo Petro and Antony Blinken

In the letter, the congressmen ask Blinken to be flexible in terms of extradition to favor peace negotiations and consider the US participation in the talks with the ELNeven with the appointment of a Special Envoy to accompany them.

The legislators, in turn, ask Blinken to maintain his support for the implementation of the 2016 peace accords and increase the aid provided for the country in the 2024 budget that will begin to be discussed at the beginning of next year.

On the immigration issue, the congressmen request an increase in aid so that the country can continue to serve Venezuelan migrants. And they ask Petro, on the other hand, to honor his commitment not to extradite to Venezuela members of the opposition who are living in Colombia.

