Several Republican senators and legislators in the US Congress wrote a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee to support the nomination of Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The letter highlights Machado’s “remarkable contributions to restoring democratic governance in Venezuela, risking everything and facing endless threats to help the Venezuelan people elect a legitimate leader in President-elect Edmundo González.”

“Machado’s peaceful leadership has become a beacon of hope and resilience for the Venezuelan people, a true embodiment of the Nobel Peace Prize,” the letter said.

All this in contrast to “the oppression, torture, murder and economic deprivation at the hands of the Chavez-Maduro dictatorship”.

The letter is signed by Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, as well as Representatives Mario Díaz-Balart, María Elvira Salazar, Michael Waltz, Neal Dunn, Byron Donalds and Carlos Giménez.

“In our work as policy makers fighting for democracy and human rights against dictatorial regimes in the Western Hemisphere and beyond, we have rarely witnessed such courage, selflessness and a firm grasp of morality as in María Corina Machado,” she added.

Presidents of four US universities nominate Machado

A few days ago, Four Florida university presidents nominated the Venezuelan opposition leader for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for avoiding resorting to violent protests despite the fact that Nicolás Maduro’s government has not recognized the victory claimed by the opposition in last July’s presidential elections..

Miami Dade College (MDC) President Madeline Pumariega and the chancellors of Florida International University (FIU), Kenneth A. Jessel; Saint Thomas University, David Armstrong; and Barry University, Mike Allen, will nominate the Venezuelan opposition activist for the Nobel Peace Prize. The announcement was made at a press conference at the Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in Miami.

The Nobel Committee begins selecting nominees in February and, after drawing up a short list, the winner is chosen at the end of the year.

“I don’t know of any world-class figure who has the qualities of María Corina Machado, who has always energetically promoted this civic process to be peaceful, never violent,” Marcell Felipe, the museum’s president, told Efe.

This is the first group of academic leaders who will promote the nomination of Corina Machado, but Felipe said he was confident that former heads of state, presidents of governments and national legislatures, Nobel Peace Prize winners and other academic leaders would join this campaign.

Felipe stressed that María Corina Machado is an “example for the entire world of how to lead a peace movement to demand change,” despite the series of “traps” and “fraud” perpetrated in the elections of July 28, in which the National Electoral Council (CNE) declared the current president, Nicolás Maduro, the winner.

Although Corina Machado had the “legitimate right” to use force to enforce the election results, the opposition leader “has never sought confrontation between Venezuelans, but rather resorted to peaceful means to give all power to the citizens,” Felipe said.