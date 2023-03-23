The Chair of the Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere in the US House of Representatives, María Elvira Salazar, lashed out again this Thursday against the Colombian vice president, Francia Márquez, for his defense of the Cuban health system and the program of doctors that they send to other countries in the world.

In conversation with EL TIEMPO, the representative of the Republican party also questioned Márquez for affirming that Cuba is not a dictatorship and “invited” her to give her explanations in this regard.

“The vice president is once again showing her ignorance. What Cuba does with the doctors is a form of modern slavery. They pay them US$200 that they deposit in an account in Cuba and that is not even 5 percent of what they charge. So what is the vice president talking about? She doesn’t know the reality and so she should find out first. I invite her to explain to me (where she gets that from) and for her to tell me where I’m wrong,” Salazar told this newspaper.

The Congresswoman also confirmed that her committee intends to send a letter to the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, demanding that he enforce US international treaties that prohibit this type of slavery.

The controversy arose from last week when Márquez said that Cuba was an example to the world because it exported doctors instead of weapons like the US. Then, he defended the health system as one of the best on the planet.

Both in Colombia, as well as in Mexico and Brazil, the current governments have discussed the possibility of receiving Cuban doctors.

“Mexico is part of the trade agreement we have with Canada and there it expressly says that this type of slavery will not be allowed. So we will ask the secretary to enforce it,” Salazar said.

The US and Colombia also have their own trade agreement in place that includes clauses on contracting.

Last week, Senators Marco Rubio and Bob Menéndez sent a letter to Blinken expressing concern that these countries may hire Cuban doctors.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON