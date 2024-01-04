You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
@RepMattGaetz Twitter
The Trumpist congressman uploaded the photo to show that there is a weak immigration policy.
L N
Matt Gaetz, the Republican congressman of the United States, shared a few hours ago on his official X account, a photo of several documents found in a field near the southern border that the country shares with Mexico, but What caught the attention of users was a SUBE lying among the documents.
The purpose of his tweet was to denounce that there are irregularities in immigration security issues on that side of the country.but the algorithm made the tweet appear to some Argentines who discovered a very particular detail.
Among the Ukrainian and Chinese passports discarded in the border area appeared a SUBE card, the card with which in Argentina you can pay for trips on buses, subways, trains and boats.
Although no identification document or Argentine passport can be identified in the photo published by the congressman, the card used to travel on public transportation can be clearly seen.
🚨 BREAKING: Dozens of Ukrainian and Chinese passports found abandoned at the US Southern Border.
Biden & Mayorkas say the border is secure. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/myt4x0IjS2
— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 3, 2024
THE NATION, ARGENTINA
GDA
