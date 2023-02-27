US intelligence has reported that China is allegedly going to supply hundreds of drones to Russia. On Sunday, February 26, the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Michael McCall, said in an interview with the TV channel ABC.

“We have intelligence reports that they are considering sending hundreds of drones to Russia,” the politician said on the air of the This Week program.

He also suggested that China could supply other lethal weapons besides drones, but he did not say which one.

Earlier in the day, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said China faces “real costs” if it helps Russia in the conflict in Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that Beijing makes all foreign policy decisions independently.

On February 24, US leader Joe Biden said the United States had found no evidence that China was sending weapons to Russia for a special operation. Any support will have economic consequences for China, the politician added.

On the same day, EU Foreign Service spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said that the European Union had no evidence that Beijing was supplying Moscow with lethal weapons.

On February 22, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin called NATO’s statements about China’s arms supplies to Russia speculation.