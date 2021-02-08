Member of the US House of Representatives Ron Wright has died from the effects of coronavirus infection, reports The hill…

As specified, the Texas Republican died at the age of 67.

According to the publication, this is the first death of a current member of Congress from coronavirus. Wright’s illness was diagnosed at the end of January.

It is noted that in 2019 the politician was also diagnosed with lung cancer.

Recall that the United States ranks first in the world in the number of cases of COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic in the country there are more than 26 million infected.

From February 1 in the USA was introduced a universal mask mode in public transport.

Also, the American authorities intend to use all stadiums in the National Football League for vaccination of the population.