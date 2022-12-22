The leader of the Republican Party in the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Kevin McCarthy, said that the speech of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before American lawmakers did not affect his position on the inadmissibility of Washington’s thoughtless and unaccountable allocation of military assistance to Ukraine.

McCarthy generally praised Zelenskiy’s speech, noting his commitment to the free world and his determination to keep fighting.

“My position has never changed. I support Ukraine, but I never support a blank check (in which you can enter any amount. – Ed.). We want to be sure that there is responsibility for all the money we spent, ”the congressman quotes on Wednesday, December 21, TV channel CNN.

During a speech before the US Congress, Zelensky stressed that the money allocated by the United States to Ukraine goes to protect democracy and global security.

“Your money is not charity. This is an investment in global security and democracy, which we treat in the most responsible way,” the Ukrainian leader explained.

On December 21, the Ukrainian leader arrived in Washington as part of his official visit to the United States. He met with the American president and held personal talks with him, during which Joe Biden confirmed his readiness to strengthen Ukraine’s self-defense capabilities.

Earlier, on December 18, a columnist for the Politico newspaper expressed the opinion that the White House has concerns about reducing the amount of assistance to Ukraine due to the position of the Republican Party in Congress. Moreover, the administration of US President Joe Biden generally recognizes the inevitability of a decrease in support for Ukraine.

On December 15, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that both US parties are united in their intentions to continue supporting Ukraine. In particular, it was noted that Republican congressmen have repeatedly stated that it is impossible to endlessly help Kyiv because of the growing inflation in the United States.

On December 8, The Hill reported that the number of those who support the idea of ​​reducing the amount of aid to Ukraine is rapidly growing in the United States.

On November 21, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced that the United States had provided more than $20 billion in military assistance to Ukraine. He also stressed that the United States would continue to help Ukraine “as much as needed.”

The United States and Western countries have stepped up cooperation with Ukraine against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin after the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

