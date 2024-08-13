Congressman Gosar considered the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on the Kursk region suicidal, calling for peace

Republican US Congressman Paul Gosar in a comment RIA Novosti called the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Kursk region suicidal.

“Ukraine’s suicidal invasion across the border will not end a terrible war that has killed hundreds of thousands of soldiers,” the politician said. He called for peace.

Earlier it was reported that US President Joe Biden refused to publicly comment on the entry of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into Russian territory, despite media reports that the attack was planned with his participation.

The Kursk region was subjected to a massive attack by a large detachment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the morning of August 6. On August 7, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) Valery Gerasimov stated that the enemy’s advance deep into Russia in the Kursk direction had been stopped, but fighting continues to this day.