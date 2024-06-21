Republican deputy Chris Smith sent this Friday (21) a letter to the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes, demanding clarification on allegations of political persecution and human rights violations in Brazil.

Smith, who chairs the Human Rights Subcommittee of the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Relations, set a ten-day deadline for Moraes to respond to a series of questions detailed in the letter.

In it, the American parliamentarian raises questions about the existence of prior censorship of journalists and other individuals by order of Moraes, as well as possible government actions that have restricted press freedom or the professional performance of journalists, including the freezing of financial assets and restrictions civilians.

Smith also inquires about processes, investigations or precautionary measures imposed on members of the Brazilian Parliament as a result of their parliamentary activities.

Another point of interest in the letter is the observance of due process in investigations and prosecutions against individuals, especially those residing in the United States.

The US deputy also asks about cases of transnational repression, the use of US agencies or international organizations to harass individuals in American territory, and requests for data or orders against companies or individuals outside Moraes’ geographic jurisdiction.

Smith expressed in the letter his concern about demands made on US companies or individuals, such as those made on Elon Musk’s X, to comply with orders of questionable legality under Brazilian law, which could result in legal action, fines or other penalties.

According to SP sheet., the letter was also sent to other Brazilian authorities, such as the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL); and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

According to information, Smith is focusing on legislation related to Brazil, which proposes sanctions against the Brazilian government and public agents involved in human rights violations.

The letter was sent after Smith met with a delegation of Brazilian parliamentarians and received reports on the situation of the prisoners tried by Moraes.

Below is the list of questions asked by Smith, as published by Revista Oeste.