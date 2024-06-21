Republican deputy Chris Smith sent this Friday (21) a letter to the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes, demanding clarification on allegations of political persecution and human rights violations in Brazil.
Smith, who chairs the Human Rights Subcommittee of the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Relations, set a ten-day deadline for Moraes to respond to a series of questions detailed in the letter.
In it, the American parliamentarian raises questions about the existence of prior censorship of journalists and other individuals by order of Moraes, as well as possible government actions that have restricted press freedom or the professional performance of journalists, including the freezing of financial assets and restrictions civilians.
Smith also inquires about processes, investigations or precautionary measures imposed on members of the Brazilian Parliament as a result of their parliamentary activities.
Another point of interest in the letter is the observance of due process in investigations and prosecutions against individuals, especially those residing in the United States.
The US deputy also asks about cases of transnational repression, the use of US agencies or international organizations to harass individuals in American territory, and requests for data or orders against companies or individuals outside Moraes’ geographic jurisdiction.
Smith expressed in the letter his concern about demands made on US companies or individuals, such as those made on Elon Musk’s X, to comply with orders of questionable legality under Brazilian law, which could result in legal action, fines or other penalties.
According to SP sheet., the letter was also sent to other Brazilian authorities, such as the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL); and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).
According to information, Smith is focusing on legislation related to Brazil, which proposes sanctions against the Brazilian government and public agents involved in human rights violations.
The letter was sent after Smith met with a delegation of Brazilian parliamentarians and received reports on the situation of the prisoners tried by Moraes.
Below is the list of questions asked by Smith, as published by Revista Oeste.
- Are there currently journalists or other individuals whose content is subject to prior and restrictive censorship, at your direction?
- Are you aware of any order that has resulted in the closure or suspension of media operations in Brazil? Likewise, is it aware of any actions taken by a government entity that have prevented journalists from carrying out their professional duties, such as freezing their financial assets or imposing restrictions on their civil liberties, including detention orders or the Cancellation of your passports?
- Has any member of the Brazilian Parliament been prosecuted, investigated or subject to precautionary measures, such as asset freezes or travel restrictions, due to opinions expressed or actions taken in the exercise of their parliamentary functions?
- In your investigations and prosecutions of individuals, have you observed due process, including providing properly required notices and summonses in cases of individuals residing in the United States?
- Are you aware of any instances of transnational repression, including the use of U.S. agencies or international organizations operating in the U.S., such as Interpol, to harass individuals currently on U.S. soil and under U.S. jurisdiction?
- Requested data or issued orders against companies or individuals that are not under your geographic jurisdiction, including companies or individuals under the jurisdiction of the United States of America?
- Have you required US companies or individuals to comply with orders whose legality is questionable under Brazilian law, including orders that threaten US companies or individuals with legal action against their employees, with fines, or with blocking, banning and/or disconnection?
