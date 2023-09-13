McCarthy began an investigative process, together with three different committees of the House of Representatives, to launch an impeachment trial against the current American president, in relation to the corruption accusations faced by his son, Hunter Biden, and for what he has an active federal trial. The White House dismisses the Republican’s attempts, stating that it is political “extremism.”

In another political mess that could be transferred to the US courts, Kevin McCarthy accused Joe Biden of “abuse of power, obstruction and corruption”, pointing mainly to his period as Barack Obama’s vice president (2009-2017), where the now Democratic president He allegedly “benefited” from his son’s outside businesses.

In addition, the leader of the Republicans in the Lower House of the US legislature confirmed the existence of alleged telephone records and monetary transfers that would demonstrate “the culture of corruption” within the Biden family.

Although McCarthy did not present any allegations against the specific figure of Joe Biden, the Republican stated that he and his team will go as far as this alleged “evidence” allows.

On the other hand, the Republican congressman also assured that Joe Biden’s family would be “receiving different treatment” than any defendant. Despite this, McCarthy was firm in his commitment to the investigation so that Biden can “provide answers for the American public.”

In the White House, the rejection of McCarthy’s initiative was made known a few minutes after the Republican leader’s announcement.

I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Over the past several months, House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct—a culture of corruption. https://t.co/3uoDlUB3Sy — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) September 12, 2023



Through his X account, Ian Sams, has totally disqualified McCarthy’s efforts, mentioning that a possible impeachment of President Joe Biden “has no support” around the House of Representatives, including certain sections of Democrats.

“House Republicans have been investigating the president for nine months and have found no evidence of a crime,” Sams said on his social network, where he also described McCarthy’s claims as “extreme politics at its worst.”

Some Democratic voices within the chamber theorize that the Republican leader’s announcement comes in response to the two political trials that the previous president, Donald Trump, faced, in addition to a political coup that could influence the perception of citizens heading into the elections. 2024 presidential elections.

News in development…