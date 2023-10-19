Dhe vast majority of Americans had never heard of Patrick McHenry. Then, on October 3rd, came his first big appearance. The representative from North Carolina violently slammed the wooden gavel on the table to adjourn the session of the House of Representatives. The thunderous blow spoke of frustration. Because the chamber had just deposed its speaker, Republican Kevin McCarthy. Eight members of his own group did not want to forgive him for making a pact with Democrats to avert a “shutdown” of the federal government.

Majid Sattar North American political correspondent based in Washington.

McHenry had been a political ally of McCarthy. With his removal, the man with the bow tie automatically moved into the role of interim speaker of the first chamber of Congress in Washington as “speaker pro tempore”. But that sounds like more than it is. According to the current regulations, the interim speaker has almost no powers; he is only allowed to chair the meetings to elect a new speaker. With the blow of the hammer on October 3rd, he ended the first opportunity to do so. He sent the deputies home for the rest of the week. Republicans should come to their senses.

But the hope that the group would come together quickly vanished. A week later, she agreed by majority vote to nominate her majority leader, Steve Scalise. But the party right quickly made it clear that they were not bound by it, and Scalise threw in the towel before McHenry could even open a plenary session to elect McCarthy’s successor.

In his time of need, Jordan relies on McHenry

Now the group voted for Jim Jordan, one of the leading figures of the party right. But when McHenry chaired the first speaker election session on Tuesday, 20 Republicans refused to support Jordan. In the second attempt on Wednesday there were already 22 deviations – Jordan could only have afforded four.

That’s why Jordan now wants to strengthen McHenry. The idea is that the chamber grants the interim speaker more powers for around ten weeks by majority vote. McHenry would then be able to introduce bills in the plenary like a regular “speaker” until the beginning of the new year, Congress would no longer be paralyzed – and Jordan would have bought time to possibly rally the group behind him. Whether the plan would work was initially uncertain on Thursday. The mood in the Republican group remains irreconcilable.







McHenry was first elected to Congress in 2004. Even then he was committed to the Republicans. The 47-year-old Catholic, son of a gardener and father of three children, studied history.

History repeats itself

He is familiar with internal party power struggles. At the end of Speaker John Boehner’s term in office, he was “chief deputy whip”, i.e. deputy parliamentary group manager. As such, he was responsible for securing Boehner’s majority. That was a difficult undertaking because Boehner had already had to contend with the right-wing Freedom Caucus, co-founded by Jim Jordan, which had also made life difficult for McCarthy in recent months. Boehner resigned in 2015 before a request from the party right to remove him was considered.

McHenry remained in the role until 2019. He is currently Chairman of the Banking Committee. In this role, the moderate Republican made himself unpopular with the party right, after all, he was McCarthy’s chief negotiator in the negotiations over raising the debt limit.

He defended McCarthy in the historic session of Congress on October 3, crediting him with a track record as speaker. He had previously advocated that the Democrats should jump over their shadow and support McCarthy in the no-confidence vote. As is well known, he was unsuccessful.