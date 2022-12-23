Home page politics

Passing the budget bill would be a major achievement for US President Joe Biden. © Andrew Harnik/AP/dpa

When it comes to budget issues in the US Congress, it lasts until the last minute: a vote on the budget is pending. It even contains more money for Ukraine than US President Joe Biden had asked for.

Washington – The US House of Representatives is expected to vote today on a budget proposal that, among other things, provides for billions in aid for Ukraine. The entire budget has a volume of 1.7 trillion US dollars (1.6 trillion euros). The Senate voted in favor of the package. Now it’s the turn of the House of Representatives – the approval is considered safe. Defense spending accounts for half of the budget. Around 45 billion US dollars have been earmarked for supporting Ukraine. Previously, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had campaigned for further support with an impassioned speech to Congress.

The budget is intended to finance government business until September next year. The deadline for approving the budget expires at midnight on Friday. The vote in the House of Representatives was actually expected on Thursday. Since the draft law is more than 4,000 pages long, it will take some time after approval by the Senate to prepare a vote in the other chamber of parliament. The majority leader in the Congress Chamber, Steny Hoyer, therefore announced that a vote can be taken today (local time) at the earliest.

“Investing in Global Security”

Passing the budget bill would be a major achievement for US President Joe Biden. The budget includes even more support for Ukraine than Biden originally requested from Congress. The package includes around $9 billion in military aid to Ukraine and almost $16 billion in economic and humanitarian aid. In addition, twelve billion dollars are planned to replenish the US military’s ammunition stocks and stores after deliveries to Ukraine. Another $7 billion is earmarked for additional spending by US troops in Europe.

“Your money is not charity, it is an investment in global security and democracy, which we deal with in a highly responsible manner,” Zelenskyi said in his speech to both chambers of parliament on Wednesday evening (local time). The Senate also voted on an amendment that would allow the US government to sell the confiscated assets of Russian oligarchs and use the money to rebuild Ukraine.

In response to the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, the package also includes reforms to the election law and clarifies that the vice president has no authority to annul the result of a presidential election. At that time, Mike Pence, in his role as Vice President, chaired the congress session for the formal confirmation of the result – a purely ceremonial task. Trump had previously openly called on his deputy to block the procedure. dpa