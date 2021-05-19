Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi called on the international community to declare a diplomatic boycott of the Olympic Games in China. It is reported by TASS…

According to Pelosi, as part of the boycott, the heads of the “leading countries of the world should refuse to participate in the Olympic Games” in China. “Let’s not honor the Chinese government with a trip of heads of state to China,” she urged, addressing lawmakers.

Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in the United States, responded to Pelosi’s appeal by saying in his Twitter– the account that Beijing “strongly opposes the politicization of sports, which is contrary to the spirit of the Olympic Charter and ultimately harms the right of all athletes to fight honestly.”

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, assessed a possible boycott of the Beijing Olympics by the United States. She called Washington’s discussions on this topic “incredible vulgarity.” She pointed out that the United States has often touched on this issue lately. “Who are they to, in principle, stutter about boycotts of the Olympic Games in peaceful states?” Zakharova was indignant.

On April 7, the United States wanted to discuss a boycott of the upcoming Olympics in China with its foreign allies and partners. US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington is considering the idea of ​​a “joint boycott” of the Beijing Games.