The Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States, Kevin McCarthy, said this Thursday that Congress should investigate the discovery of confidential documents from the time of President Joe Biden as vice, in the government of Barack Obama (2009-2017), in a from their private residences and in their office at a ‘think tank’.

At a press conference, the Republican politician claimed that a weight and two measures are being used when comparing Biden’s case with that of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), the subject of an investigation by the Department of Justice after confidential documents that he allegedly removed from the White House having been seized at his mansion in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

“I think Congress needs to investigate this,” said McCarthy, alluding to the case of the president, who is from the Democratic Party, in addition to complaining that Biden gave an interview to the famous television program “60 Minutes”, on CBS, to talk about documents found at Trump’s residence.

“He was so concerned about President Trump’s documents, and now we find out that, as vice president, he kept them for years without security in various locations,” McCarthy said.

The White House confirmed this Thursday (12) that its legal team found new confidential documents from Biden’s time as vice president (2009-2017) in the garage of one of his mansions in the state of Delaware, after admitting this week to a similar finding in a president’s office at a think tank.

McCarthy recalled that, in Trump’s case, the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago mansion in August when the former president was not there. “It was with sirens and everything,” he said.

A Trump supporter, who like himself is a Republican, McCarthy complained that the FBI could have obtained the documents simply by asking for them.

“But why did they do that? Why did they go after political opponents in this way?” she questioned.

Along those lines, McCarthy asked why the Biden case is being handled differently.

“We are in the United States and we believe in equality before justice,” he said.

He defended one of the measures that the House passed this week thanks to the new Republican majority, which consists of creating a commission to investigate the Department of Justice and the FBI – Republicans consider that there was a partisan use of government agencies by Biden.

The current president said on Thursday he was convinced the conflict over classified papers found in his private residence would be resolved.

“Everything will be cleared up, I’m sure,” Biden said.