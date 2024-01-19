Diagnosed with prostate cancer, Lloyd Austin remained hospitalized in secret from President Joe Biden

This Friday (19 January 2024), the United States Congress summoned the country's Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, 70 years old, to explain his health status. He has cancer. The secretary is expected to testify on February 14 to the House of Representatives.

On Thursday (January 18), the president of the Chamber's Armed Services, Mike Rogers, said in Letter that Lloyd Austin's supposed reluctance to explain about his health meant the need for an explanation to Congress. Here's the complete of the document (PDF – 286 kB, in English).

“I am alarmed that you have refused to answer whether you instructed your team not to inform the President of the United States or anyone else about your hospitalization“Wrote Rogers.

The US Secretary of Defense was diagnosed with prostate cancer and was hospitalized on January 1st at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in the metropolitan region of the capital Washington. His hospitalization was for surgery and treatment of a urinary tract infection.

At the time, the hospitalization was kept confidential from the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Lloyd said he had “full responsibility” for secrecy. “I recognize that I could have done a better job ensuring that the public was properly informed. I commit to doing better”said in a statement.