McCarthy elected on the 15th ballot, but internal warfare continues

After fifteen votes Kevin McCarthy did it: the 57-year-old representative of California became the new Speaker of the American Congress during the American night. The majority candidate obtained 216 votes out of the 428 cast. 215 was enough. Democrat Hukeem Jeffries stopped at 212, the six “rebels” limited themselves to voting present, lowering the quorum to hand McCarthy the victory.

The proclamation of the election came almost at one in the morning, at the end of a dramatic night, which began with the optimism of McCarthy, who had reached an agreement with the last rebels led by Matt Gaetz the day before. Lauren Boebert, who in the previous thirteen elections had always voted against McCarthy, finally voted “present”, welcomed by the applause of the Republicans. Gaetz confirmed himself as the director of everything, the man who kept McCarthy and the party in check for four days, the leader of the irreducible: with a plot already written, the ultratrumpian exponent first deserted the vote and then presented himself at the last, when his vote had become decisive: if he had said “McCarthy”, he would have sanctioned the victory of the official candidate, if he had limited himself to being present, he would have decreed their defeat. Gaetz chose the second option, freezing the courtroom. McCarthy looked first surprised, then livid. The loser went to Gaetz and started talking. Other Republicans have joined. Moments of confusion and embarrassment followed. The feeling is that the agreement between the parties was blown up at the last moment.

The majority party tabled a motion to adjourn the vote to Monday but it was clearly a stopgap solution, one that no one wanted. At that point there was a new surprise blow: Gaetz and McCarthy quickly reached an agreement. They went together to the presidential table and handed over two sheets, probably with the number of deputies who would not participate in the vote, lowering the quorum and shortening the time. In this way the “no” to the postponement voted in a compact way by the Democrats became an involuntary assist to reject the motion and immediately go to the fifteenth vote, the final one. The climate of tension has melted away.

The rebels were limited to being present. McCarthy started to win this time, with no more surprises. The “rebels” closed without voting for McCarthy, but also without voting against him. In the end, the liberating applause of the court closed one of the most convulsive moments in recent American history. McCarthy clenched his fists in victory, albeit after fourteen humiliations. Gaetz did not participate in the weddings. Now Congress, after four days in which the United States has been left without a legislative body, can really start working. There will be time for the majority to sharpen their weapons. But the duel with Gaetz probably doesn’t end with tonight’s epilogue.

Subscribe to the newsletter

