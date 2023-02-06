The Doctor. Jordon Trishton Walker, director of research and development at Pfizer Corp., recently became an overnight internet sensation.

The reason: in a series of disconnected comments To an undercover reporter for Project Veritas, Walker described how the company could turn viruses in a lab and do this to create new vaccines, while speculating on the potential for such a process to be the “goose that lays the golden eggs” for the pharmaceutical giant and, presumably to other companies in the industry.

Then, realizing he had been taped, Walker collapsed. It’s not hard to see why.

Said Walker: “One of the things we [Pfizer] we’re exploring is like, ‘Why don’t we just mutate [a Sars-Cov] ourselves so that we can create — pre-emptively develop new vaccines, right? So we have to do this. If we’re going to do that, however, there’s a risk that, as you can imagine, nobody wants to have a pharmaceutical company mutating viruses.”

To laypeople, research to “mutate viruses” sounds inherently dangerous — suspiciously like “gain-of-function” viral research, the kind of research designed to genetically increase the transmissibility and lethality of the virus, and the kind of lab work notorious in Wuhan , China, which may have been the source of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

In response to Walker’s allegations, Pfizer Corp., without naming him by name, denied that it had ever conducted “gain-of-function” or “directed evolution” research:

“Working with collaborators, we conducted research where the original SARS-CoV-2 virus was used to express the spike protein of worrying new variants. This work is carried out when a new variant of concern is identified by public health authorities.

This research provides us with a way to quickly assess an existing vaccine’s ability to elicit antibodies that neutralize a newly identified variant of concern.

We then make this data available through peer-reviewed scientific journals and use it as one of the steps to determine if a vaccine update is needed.“

Pfizer claims it is operating within the law. In its response, the company notes that federal regulations require such laboratory work to identify potential resistance to a therapeutic; in this case, Paxlovid, the most prominent therapeutic to treat Covid-19.

It says to Pfizer:

“With a naturally evolving virus, it is important to routinely evaluate the activity of an antiviral. Most of this work is done through computer simulations or mutations of the main protease, a non-infectious part of the virus.

In a limited number of cases, when a whole virus does not contain any known “gain-of-function” mutations, that virus can be modified to allow assessment of antiviral activity in cells.“

In these “limited” cases, Pfizer says, these “mutation” experiments are conducted in a secure laboratory to determine potential viral resistance. Furthermore, the company emphasizes again, “It is important to note that these studies are required by US and global regulators for all antiviral products and are performed by many companies and academic institutions in the US and around the world.”

Rather than just assuming that Pfizer’s representations are true, congressional investigators should verify the company’s claims. Lawmakers need to subpoena Dr. Walker, the appropriate Pfizer officers, and relevant corporate documents.

In addition, they must detail several pressing policy issues.

First, is Pfizer’s distinction between its “limited” viral mutation experiments and “gain-of-function” or “directed evolution” research — the kinds of research the company denies conducting — a difference without distinction?

Is there a difference, for example, between “gain-of-function” research on viruses that exist in nature to make them more contagious or lethal for humans and the induction of mutations in the laboratory of a pathogen that already infects millions of humans to increase the power of vaccines or therapeutics?

Does a researcher’s intent make a legal difference?

Second, there is a difference in the risk to the public of a “gain-of-function” research effort to increase the transmissibility or lethality of a pathogen in nature and an experimental mutation of a virus, as recognized by Pfizer, to improve vaccines. or therapeutics.

Presumably, a laboratory leak could be disastrous in either case.

Third, is Pfizer “optimizing” this Covid-19 “mutation” process? And if so, why? In his remarks to the reporter, Walker said, “From what I’ve heard, [os cientistas da Pfizer] they are optimizing, but they are going slowly because everyone is very cautious. Obviously, they don’t want to accelerate too much. I think they’re also trying to do this as an exploratory thing, because you obviously don’t want to advertise that you’re discovering future mutations.”

Fourth, are the existing federal regulations governing such pharmaceutical research studies cited by Pfizer sufficient to ensure public safety and protection against the type of viral manipulation that Walker suggested in his remarks to Project Veritas?

The questions are particularly relevant considering two recent developments in the Biden administration.

First, the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently discovered that National Institutes of Health officials circumvented a critical HHS review of coronavirus research conducted by the EcoHealth Alliance, the company at the center of the debate over the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic in China.

In its report, the Office of the Attorney General found several deficiencies and concluded: “Based on these findings, we conclude that the NIH [National Institutes of Health – Institutos Nacionais de Saúde] missed opportunities to monitor research more effectively. With enhanced oversight, the NIH may have been able to take more timely corrective actions to mitigate the inherent risks associated with this type of research.”

Second, an expert panel of NIH consultants recently issued a comprehensive report on laboratory safety and made 13 findings and 13 recommendations to improve government oversight of scientific research on dangerous pathogens, including “gain-of-function” studies.

The main finding was that there should be a “department-level” review of these research projects and a broader definition of the pathogens that could lead to a pandemic. Although the recommendations were unanimous, they generated controversy in the scientific community. Congress obviously needs to review this recent report.

Covid-19 has taught us many difficult lessons. To prepare for the next medical crisis, Congress needs to thoroughly investigate weaknesses in the federal government’s response to the pandemic.

An important lesson is that legislators cannot simply depend on government administrators to do the right thing.

The American people need peace of mind, not lax oversight of corporate executives or government officials.

Robert E. Moffit, Ph.D.a more than three-decade veteran of policymaking in Washington, is a senior fellow in domestic policy studies at The Heritage Foundation.

©2023 The Daily Signal. Published with permission. original in English.