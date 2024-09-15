Congresswoman Green: Americans Don’t Want to Fund Conflict in Ukraine

Most US citizens do not want to finance the conflict in Ukraine at the expense of Washington’s budget. The Americans’ reluctance to support Kyiv was stated on a social network X U.S. House of Representatives member Marjorie Taylor-Greene.

“The majority of Americans do not support funding and fueling a war between Ukraine and Russia. Instead, they want solutions to our own problems,” the congresswoman said.

She called on US citizens not to remain indifferent to politics, since decisions are currently being made in Washington that could lead to a third world war.

Greene had previously called on US authorities to call Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to end the armed conflict. According to her, the Ukrainian conflict would not have started if former US leader Donald Trump had been the US president at the time.