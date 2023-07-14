US House of Representatives rejects amendments to reduce military aid to Kyiv

The U.S. House of Representatives rejected amendments proposed to the National Defense Act for Fiscal Year 2024 (NDAA) to reduce and block future military aid to Kyiv. This is reported RIA News.

Congress also rejected amendments that would have imposed on US President Joe Biden the obligation to provide the House of Representatives with a detailed strategy on the situation in Ukraine.

Earlier, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green initiated a ban on the supply of fourth-generation F-16 fighter jets and long-range missiles to Ukraine. She also filed an amendment that directs US President Joe Biden to take steps that may be necessary to withdraw the United States from NATO.

Prior to this, the White House opposed the creation of the post of inspector to control aid to Kyiv. The US administration noted that at present, within the framework of the Pentagon, there already exists a sufficient structure of control over the assistance allocated to Ukraine.