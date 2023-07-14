At a meeting of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, the amendments on the reduction of military assistance to Ukraine were not adopted, which became known on July 13.

Congressmen rejected proposed changes by members of the lower house to the draft National Defense Act for Fiscal Year 2024 (NDAA) to reduce and block future military assistance to Ukraine, writes “RIA News”.

During the meeting, each amendment was considered separately. In addition, representatives of the lower house rejected amendments that would require United States President Joe Biden to present to Congress a detailed strategy to support Ukraine.

During the meeting, a member of the US House of Representatives, Marjorie Taylor Green, condemned the financing of Ukraine – she recalled that the state is not part of NATO. The politician emphasized that American taxpayers work every day to protect the borders of their state, and not to finance permanent foreign wars.

On July 7, the Pentagon announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine. US Under Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs Colin Cole said at a briefing that it included cluster munitions for 155 mm artillery pieces, 32 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and the same number of Stryker armored personnel carriers.

On July 6, the Finnish Ministry of Defense announced that the country would transfer the 17th package of military assistance to Ukraine. The supply will include anti-aircraft weapons and ammunition. The cost of the package is estimated at €105 million. The total volume of military assistance amounted to €1.2 billion.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which was announced by the authorities of the Russian Federation on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.