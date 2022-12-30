A committee of The United States Congress published this Friday the tax returns of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) for six years, including those of his mandate.

Trump had requested the supreme court that his statements be kept secret, but the highest court in the United States rejected his request on November 22.

The House Ways and Means Committee, controlled by the Democratic Party, published the documents on Friday closing a long dispute with Trump, who aspires to be the Republican presidential candidate in 2024.

Today, the Committee released the final piece of supporting evidence in our investigation into the IRS’s mandatory audit program under the prior administration. Find Attachment E here ⬇️ https://t.co/i8iuviZaYe —Ways & Means Committee (@WaysMeansCmte) December 30, 2022

“A president is not an ordinary taxpayer. He has power and influence unlike any other American. And with great power comes even greater responsibility,” the committee’s chairman, Congressman Richard Neal, said in a statement.

According to the review made by local media, the published documentation, with hundreds of pages, It would reveal that the former president paid very little in income taxes during the years in which he was in government.



The battle over those statements dates back to 2019, when the Ways and Means committee issued a legal subpoena to access that information as part of its investigation into possible tax violations by Trump.

He based the petition on a 1924 law that allows the leaders of certain committees of the Congress, including the Ways and Means, to ask the Secretary of the Treasury and the US Treasury to publish the tax returns of any taxpayer.

Trump was the first US president since Gerald Ford (1974-1977) who did not publish his tax return every year, a tradition that his predecessors considered part of their duty of transparency and accountability to the people.

Trump, 76, strongly denounced this decision in a written statement he sent to CBS on Friday.

“‘Trump’ tax returns show once again how proudly successful I have been and how I have been able to use depreciation and other tax deductions as an incentive to create thousands of jobs and magnificent structures and businesses,” he wrote.

“You can’t get much out of a tax return, but it’s illegal to release it if it’s not yours!” Trump said last week.

The former Republican president had alleged in the past that his statements were subject to an audit by the US Internal Revenue Service (Treasury), although numerous legal experts assured that there was no rule preventing him from disclosing them if he wanted to.

An obstacle to your campaign

The publication represents a new setback for the former White House tenant, who is already the subject of endless investigations into the management of his files, as well as his financial affairs in New York.

Trump’s lack of transparency, which made his wealth a campaign argument, has fueled speculation for years about the extent of his wealth or possible conflicts of interest.

A potential conflict of interest

His family business, the Trump Organization, was convicted in early December of financial and tax fraud after a trial held in New York in which the former Republican president was not prosecuted.

Another parliamentary report on the US tax agency also found that it had failed to do what it was supposed to do for most of Trump’s tenure. “This is a great failure of the US tax authorities,” declared the head of the commission, the Democrat Richard Neal.

SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO*

With information from EFE and AFP.

