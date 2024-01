American Congress faces an impasse in approving a federal budget | Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States Congress approved this Thursday (18) a bill to finance the federal government until the beginning of March and avoid a partial shutdown of activities, which could affect millions of public employees and services considered essential. The project now goes to President Joe Biden for approval.

According to information from the agency Reuters, the House of Representatives approved the measure by 314 votes in favor and 108 against. Earlier, the Senate had approved the project by 77 votes in favor and 18 against. The deadline for voting to take place would be this Saturday (20).

“We have good news for America. There will be no shutdown on Friday,” said Democrat Chuck Schumer, Senate majority leader.

The Senate, with a Democratic majority, and the House, controlled by Republicans, are deadlocked in making a final decision on the federal budget that will finance the government in the fiscal year that began on October 1st. Because of this, both houses are turning to temporary bills to keep public federal agencies functioning.

The project approved this Thursday extends temporary government spending and avoids a shutdown until March.