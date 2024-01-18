DCongress passed another interim budget on Thursday, preventing a partial government shutdown at the end of the week. After the Senate voted 77 to 18, the House of Representatives also voted 314 to 108 for the new package. On Thursday evening, all that was missing was President Joe Biden's signature for it to come into force.

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

The measures provide for continued financing of the budget in two stages until March. The previous package had secured funding in stages until January 19th and February 2nd. The new deadlines are now March 1st and 8th. First, the Departments of Agriculture, Energy and Transportation, among others, would no longer be funded, and later the other government agencies such as the Department of Labor and Defense.

The extension now gives Congress more time to resolve the budget dispute and pass budget laws for the entire year. At the beginning of January, the Democratic and Republican leaderships agreed on a possible budget framework of around 1.6 trillion. However, this proposal has been heavily criticized, especially by the right wing of the Republicans in the House of Representatives. Republicans have long pushed for spending cuts. But the party's hardliners insist any funding measure must be tied to changes in border policy.

In addition to efforts to avert a shutdown, the White House is also seeking an agreement in the dispute over border security. The right wing of the Republicans is demanding more money for migration policy in return for further aid to Ukraine. President Biden therefore received leading members of Congress at the White House on Wednesday. However, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, made it clear that they would only be willing to compromise in the event of a noticeably tougher border policy. A “fundamental political change” is needed on this issue, Johnson said after the meeting. The White House said Biden emphasized that “continued inaction” by Congress endangers the “national security of the United States, the NATO alliance and the rest of the free world.”