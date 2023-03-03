Ethics Committee evaluates illegal actions during the Republican election campaign and employee harassment accusation

The Ethics Committee of the House of Representatives of the United States opened this Thursday (2.Mar.2023) an investigation against Congressman George Santos, 34 years old. the republican recognized publicly that he faked his resume and lied about personal information. Here’s the full from the committee’s official communiqué (116 KB, in English).

According to the note, the Committee voted unanimously on Tuesday (Feb 28) to establish a subcommittee responsible for the investigation.

According to the note, the subcommittee will have judicial support to assess:

If Santos committed illegal actions in his election campaign for the US Congress in 2022;

If you failed to properly disclose the information required in statements filed with the Chamber;

If the Republican congressman “has violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with her role at a fiduciary services company s” ;

If you are involved in sexual misconduct toward an individual who has sought employment in your Congressional office.

George Santos was elected to represent New York State’s 3rd District in the US midterm elections held in November 2022. He received 54.1% of the vote. The congressman aligns himself with the most conservative wing of the Republican Party. In the campaign, he had a speech considered homophobic and transphobic.

On February 15, 2023, the newspaper New York Times published that the congressman made a series of unusual payments using funds earmarked for his election campaign.

From luxury hotel stays to multi-payments of $199.99, that’s $0.01 less than your maximum spend amount with no receipt required.

In all, US$ 365,399 (about R$ 1.9 million at current exchange rates) in expenses were not broken down. According to the North American newspaper, releases without receipts represent 12% of Santos’ total campaign expenses. On average, politicians tend not to detail about 2% of spending.

Other irregularities were also found. Republican candidates, for example, claimed to have received US$ 26,000 in donations from Santos, but these amounts do not appear in the deputy’s campaign accounts. According to the newspaper, the Republican team changed the financial records 36 times.

George Santos has already admitted to making up information for his resume and lying about personal information.

The congressman said he graduated in finance and economics from Baruch College and New York University, in addition to having worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, on Wall Street, but he backtracked in an interview with the newspaper. The Post on December 26, 2022.

“I did not graduate from any higher education institution. I am ashamed and regretful that I graced my resume.”he said. “I admit it… we do stupid things in life”.

Santos is the son of Brazilian immigrants. During the campaign, the Republican claimed to be Jewish and said that his grandparents escaped from Nazis during World War II (1939-1945).

George Santos was also accused of sexual harassment. On February 3, 2023, a man named Derek Myers, who claims to have worked in the Republican deputy’s office, reported on his Twitter profile that he filed a report with the US Capitol police, where he reported having been the victim of ethical violations and of sexual harassment by the congressman.

In the document shared by Derek, he explains that he agreed to work voluntarily in the congressman’s office, but that there was a promise that he would have a contract and be paid to work. Derek was dumped last week.

In addition, he details a day at work when he was in the office alone with the congressman, when George would have asked if the employee had a profile on Grindr, an application aimed at profiling the LGBTQI+ public. Afterwards, he would have approached, touched Derek’s crotch and invited him to go to karaoke.