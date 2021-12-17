The US Congress on Thursday passed a law that makes trade with companies from China’s Xinjiang Autonomous Region more difficult. That writing American media. The measure is the latest in a series of US sanctions against China’s treatment of ethnic and religious minorities in the western region of China, especially the Uyghur Muslim minority.

Companies based in Xinjiang are now required to demonstrate that they do not use forced labor to produce their goods. Although the White House was initially hesitant, President Joe Biden’s spokesman announced earlier this week that the Democrat will sign the bill. The Biden administration also announced on Thursday that new sanctions will be imposed on Chinese government bodies and biotech and surveillance companies allegedly involved in the abuses surrounding the Uyghurs.

The US government is the only Western government to claim that China is committing genocide against the Uyghurs, who are being held in large-scale camps for forced re-education. International human rights organizations argue that the Muslim minority is also subjected to forced labor and sexual violence. In February, the Dutch House of Representatives, as the first European parliament, supported a motion by D66 that labels the crimes against the Uyghurs as genocide.