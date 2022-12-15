The United States Congress received a project to ban TikTok from the country. The bill was announced by Republican Senator Marco Rubio this week and is bipartisan.

If the project is approved, all transactions by any media company from China and Russia, or under the influence of these countries, will be blocked.

The project comes amid fears that Chinese company ByteDance, which owns TikTok, could send US user data to the Chinese government, threatening US security.

The accusations began under President Donald Trump, who almost banned TikTok from the country. At the time, Trump did not present evidence against the social network.

Recently, some US states have banned TikTok on official state government devices. A spokesperson for the platform told Reuters that the potential ban “will do nothing to bolster US national security”.

“It is troubling that, instead of encouraging the administration to complete its national security review of TikTok, some members of Congress have decided to politically promote a ban, which will do nothing to bolster US national security,” he said. .