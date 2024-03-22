AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 03/22/2024 – 12:27

American congressmen have until midnight on Friday (22) to approve the federal budget without threatening a shutdown of public services.

The Chamber of Representatives and the Senate must adopt at all costs a text with a budget of 1.2 trillion dollars (5.97 trillion reais) to avoid interrupting the flow of resources to public bodies.

The vote in the Chamber of Representatives is scheduled for 11 am local time (12 pm in Brasília), but it is not yet known when it will be held in the Senate, fueling fears about the possibility of a paralysis of the federal State, known in English as a “shutdown”.

Normally, lawmakers tend to reach a last-minute deal, but this time they have already warned some officials about a real risk of a shutdown.

– Military –

The list of consequences of the “shutdown” is long: military and security agents do not receive their salaries, public offices and national parks remain closed, food aid does not reach its destination, among others.

It is an extremely unpopular situation whose effects will be felt, if it occurs, at the beginning of next week.

The United States has been stuck for months without adopting a definitive budget law covering the entire 2024 fiscal year, which ends on September 30, amid disputes between President Joe Biden's Democrats and some Republicans who defend a very strict orthodoxy.

There are 1,012 pages, the result of difficult negotiations, which also contain many diplomatic measures.

So far, Congress has adopted a series of secondary laws to extend the federal budget by a few days, or at most a few months.

As soon as one of these mini-budgets is about to expire, as will happen this Friday, there is a risk of a partial shutdown of the federal administration.

– UNRWA funding –

The bill prohibits all direct US funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, which has been at the center of a controversy since Israel in January accused 12 of its 30,000 employees of being involved in the Hamas attack. on October 7th.

The measure was widely criticized by the left wing of the Democratic Party.

“I will vote against this bill that prohibits aid to children in Gaza who die of hunger,” announced congressman Ro Khanna in a message on the social network X.

The text also allocates funds to Taiwan, as well as measures on immigration, an explosive topic in the election campaign.

The initiative foresees the hiring of tens of thousands of border patrol agents.

To finalize the budget, the bill incorporates a series of measures, such as banning American embassies from raising the rainbow flag of the LGBTQIA+ community, something that some used to do on specific dates.

A text approved on March 9 had already guaranteed another part of the 2024 budget.