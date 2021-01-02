Highlights: US Congress removes Donald Trump’s veto on defense spending bill by majority

Such incident happened for the first time in Trump’s tenure, Trump has vetoed 8 bills so far.

Trump’s party Republicans’ big role in veto removal

Washington

The US Congress has dealt a major blow in the last days of President Donald Trump’s term. Congress has rejected Trump’s veto on the Defense Spending Fund (National Defense Authorization Act). Let it be said that this is the first time during Trump’s four-year presidential term. Members of his own party played a large role in rejecting Trump’s veto.

Trump’s veto was ineffective for the first time

Earlier, Trump has vetoed a total of eight Bills. After which those bills could never take the shape of law. However, this time the parliament unitedly removed Trump’s veto. Trump on Wednesday vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act. Even at that time, Trump’s advisers advised him not to do so.

Trump had objected to the provisions of the bill

The US Congress approved spending of $ 740 billion over the next one year on the country’s defense policy. President Donald Trump vetoed some of the provisions of the bill, refusing to sign it, as disputed. Trump had objected to the provisions regarding the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan and Europe.

Parliament removed veto by majority

According to the US Constitution, a two-thirds majority of parliament is required to remove the president’s veto. After which the Senate, while voting, rejected Trump’s veto by a majority of 81–13. In this voting, lawmakers from Trump’s party, Republican, also voted in favor of the veto being lifted.

Democratic Party criticized

The Democratic Party criticized President Trump for vetoing the bill. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Trump’s move had endangered US national security. Two days from today, new members of parliament will take oath in the US. Joe Biden will take charge on January 20.