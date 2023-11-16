AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 16/11/2023 – 1:28

The United States Congress approved on Wednesday (15) a two-month extension of the federal budget, in a rare demonstration of bipartisan unity that will avoid a “shutdown” (paralysis) of the government and federal agencies during the holiday season. year.

With the deadline of Friday (17) approaching midnight, the Senate approved by a large majority (87 votes against 11) the extension of the government’s budget until mid-January.

On Tuesday, the resolution had been approved by the House of Representatives.

If the extension was not approved, 1.5 million federal employees would be left without salaries, air traffic would be disrupted and national parks would close their doors.

Most congressmen, both Democrats and Republicans, wanted to avoid the extremely unpopular situation known as a “shutdown,” especially with Thanksgiving approaching on November 23rd.

Congress is so divided less than a year before the presidential elections in the United States that lawmakers are unable to approve the annual budget as is the case in most countries, opting to move forward in periods of one or two months.

The country faced a risk of paralysis at the end of September and the situation caused moments of chaos in Congress.

Lawmakers linked to former Republican President Donald Trump managed to remove the then president of the House of Representatives, his party colleague Kevin McCarthy, as punishment for reaching an agreement with the Democrats.

This time, the agreement reached proposes the extension of the budget in two different periods: one part until mid-January and the other until the beginning of February.