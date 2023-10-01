The American Congress managed to avoid a government financial shutdown by approving a temporary bill that guarantees federal funding until November 17th.

The bipartisan agreement was first approved by the House and Senate, and signed into law by President Joe Biden just before the deadline to avoid a government shutdown.

The new measure brings financing of US$ 16 billion [RS 80,7 bilhões] for natural disasters, as requested by Biden. However, he did not bring about the cuts in federal spending that were a demand of the Republicans who control the House of Representatives.

One of the most controversial points was the cut in financial aid to Ukraine, especially after signals from both parties that promised to support President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his visit to Washington in September.

The Senate bill included $6 billion [R$ 30,27 bilhões] destined for Ukraine. House Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who supports the aid, said he will continue to look for support for Kiev.

In a statement, Biden said the bill’s passage was “good news for the American people.” On the other hand, he stated that the United States “cannot, under any circumstances, allow American support for Ukraine to be stopped.”

Biden also said he hopes House Speaker Kevin McCarthy “will maintain his commitment to the people of Ukraine and ensure the support needed to help Ukraine at this critical time.”

A Republican representative for the state of California, McCarthy counted on the support of Democrats to approve the proposal, which is not without risks for his leadership.

Before voting began in the Chamber, the president of the house said that the deputies would do their work. “We will be adults in the room. And let’s keep the government open.”

Even though the bill prevents the payment of salaries to military personnel and federal employees from being interrupted at the moment, among other consequences, the postponement of the strike may be short-lived.

In the coming weeks, Congress will need to reach a new federal funding agreement. Some demands were set aside in favor of a more bipartisan approach, but the possibility that disagreements could prevent a definitive agreement is not ruled out.

In total, the new project was approved by 335 votes to 91 in the Chamber, with the support of the majority of Republicans and almost all Democrats. In the Senate, approval was broader, with 88 to 9.