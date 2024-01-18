The United States House of Representatives approved this Thursday, January 18, a provisional bill to finance the federal government until early March and avoid a partial government shutdown. The project, which hours before had received the green light in the Senate and was now sent for approval by President Joe Biden, made it possible to avoid an administrative closure or “shutdown” before the funds ran out at midnight on Friday.

This Thursday, January 18, the House of Representatives approved, with 314 votes in favor and 108 against, a new budget extension proposal (106 Republicans and two Democrats as opponents), exceeding the two-thirds that the initiative required. Hours before, the project had received approval in the Upper House, with 77 votes in favor and 18 against.

“We have good news for the United States. There will be no closure on Friday,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, before the bill was voted on in that chamber.

The measure, however, was rejected by half of the Republicans (106 votes against and 107 in favor), who criticized that their leadership in that chamber continues to yield to the Democrats and the Government of Joe Biden.

“It doesn't matter who's sitting in the House Speaker's chair or who has the majority, we're still doing the same stupid things,” said conservative Chip Roy.

“It's a loss for the American people. join the Democrats and form a governing coalition to do what Schumer and the Senate want to do,” said Rep. Bob Good after the vote.

This CR continues the Biden-Schumer-Pelosi policies that are harming the American people, putting us deeper in debt and leaving our border wide open. It is a loser for our country. I voted no. pic.twitter.com/fbszrIaPmp — Congressman Bob Good (@RepBobGood) January 18, 2024



Climate pressure and imminent closure

Congress accelerated the vote in anticipation of a snow storm on Friday that could have hindered the departure of legislators over the weekend, in the midst of the winter wave that is hitting the country.

The Democratic-majority Senate and Republican-controlled House of Representatives are long behind in approving a budget to fund the government for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1.

In November of last year, Congress had approved the last budget extension that also avoided an imminent administrative closure with two expiration dates, January 19 and February 2.

File photo of US House Speaker Mike Johnson. On November 14, 2023. © Elizabeth Frantz, Reuters

The new budget extension also has two expiration dates ranging from March 1 to March 8.

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced earlier this month that there was an agreement between Democrats, Republicans and the White House to approve the budget for fiscal year 2024 (which began on October 1, 2023) and avoid new extensions. , but there has not been time to process it.

The division in Congress has not allowed the approval of a budget

In addition to the formal legislative journey, the agreement agreed upon and announced by Johnson faces internal opposition from a sector of the Republican Party.

The division of the Republicans and the opposition of the most conservatives, who seek deep spending cuts, brought down the then leader of the Lower House, Kevin McCarthy, in October of last year, accused of agreeing a budget agreement with the Democrats.

Congressional dispute comes amid rapidly rising $34.4 trillion national debt and has raised concerns in part because of the hefty interest payments now borne by the Treasury Department.







05:09 The dome of the United States Capitol building in a photo taken on September 26, 2023. REUTERS – LEAH MILLIS

This third interim funding bill, known as a “continuing resolution” or “CR,” would simply extend last fiscal year's spending levels through two deadlines, March 1 and March 8, to complete the action. spending for various government agencies.

Now that the temporary funding bill is on track to be signed into law, attention turns to the need to pass the 12 bills that provide the budget for the entire year.