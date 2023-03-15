This Wednesday the first direct criticism arose both in the United States Congress as of the administration of Joe Biden by eradication strategy What does the new government want to implement? Gustavo Petro.

(Read here: ‘Peace requires robust eradication effort’: US)

The questions arose during a hearing on Brazil held in the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

(See also: USA: Why does Biden want to jail migrant families again?)

james rischthe highest-ranking Republican on this Committee, asked the Under Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere, Brian NicholsWhy was it discontinued? coca eradication in Colombia during the month of January.

“President Petro has said that he wants to re-evaluate the anti-narcotics policies of previous administrations and as part of that re-evaluation he wanted to have a purely manual eradication program. These discussions of how it would be done continue, but we believe that it is very difficult to succeed if there is no pressure against (illicit) crops, especially before a voluntary eradication program is in place.Nichols replied.

Risch, after Nichols’ response, ruled that “It was very difficult not to conclude that things are going backwards.”

File photo of eradication of illicit crops in Colombia. Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

Ten days ago, in its annual report on the fight against drugs worldwide, the State Department had already expressed its concern about the issue, although not so expressly.

In that report, The United States recommended Colombia maintain a robust forced eradication program for coca crops, expand voluntary eradication, and increase operations interdiction of cocaine and chemical precursors.

“Reducing cocaine production and dismantling organized criminal groups is critical to achieving lasting peace in Colombia. The Colombian police and military have prevented hundreds of metric tons of drugs from reaching the United States annually at great financial and human cost to both their forces and eradicators. To prevent more coca cultivation, Colombia will need to maintain robust forced eradication, expand voluntary eradication, and increase interdiction operations against cocaine and precursors.“, said a part of this document.

According to the United States, these are necessary steps if Petro’s goal is to achieve lasting peace in the country.

Although the Joe Biden administration has so far been patient in the face of the new Colombian strategy, it is clear that fissures have begun to emerge.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

In Washington, in fact, there is a lot of concern about the expansion of illicit crops in the country after the government did not reach the eradication goals set for 2022 (100,000, but only 70,000 were removed). In addition, they already anticipate record numbers of illicit crops in the country that would be reflected in the new statistics. that the White House will deliver in a couple of months.



Many believe that cultivated hectares will approach the 300,000 hectares, which would be a historic number, and that number will continue to grow further if President Petro persists in his strategy of not forcibly eradicating. Given that 97 percent of the cocaine consumed in the United States originates in Colombia, according to the State Department, the explosion of crops in the country acquires national security overtones.

Even more so if one takes into account that overdoses due to the consumption of cocaine substances in the United States have also skyrocketed in recent years. According to official government dataduring 2021 some 30,000 people died in this country from causes related to its consumption. An increase of 600 percent compared to the year 2001.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington