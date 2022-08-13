The US Congress on Friday adopted the Joe Biden investment plan on climate and health: a significant political victory for the president three months before the mid-term elections.

The Democrats of the House of Representatives approved the initiative of more than 430,000 million dollars, after the vote in the Senate last Sunday. The text, which should put the country on track toward its greenhouse gas reduction goals, has yet to be signed into law by Biden.

(Also read: Joe Biden gets a breath of fresh air amid crisis in the US.)

“Today the American people won. The special interests lost,” the president tweeted shortly after the vote.

With the bill’s passage, “families will see lower prescription drug prices, lower health care costs and lower energy costs. I hope to sign it into law next week,” he added.

Acclaimed by associations fighting climate change, the reform includes 370,000 million dollars for the environment and another 64,000 million for health.

Baptized “Inflation Reduction Law”, it plans to reduce the public deficit with a new minimum tax of 15% for all companies whose profits exceed 1,000 million dollars.

Republicans criticize that public spending will be increased unnecessarily.

Former President Donald Trump used his Truth Social network to call on all Republicans to speak out against it, at a time when Biden is suffering from great political attrition ahead of the November midterm elections, the outcome of which is uncertain and usually hurts the party in general. the power.

(Also: Inflation moderates in the United States and gives the economy a slight respite)

United States Congress

Investment in the climate

Biden came to power with huge reform plans.

He initially proposed an even bigger investment plan, but Democrats were forced to scale back their ambitions to mostly satisfy Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a state known for its coal mines. His support was essential because of the slim Democratic majority in the Senate.

Yet it remains the largest climate investment ever made in the United States.

Biden wants the country to meet his goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 compared to 2005.

The government even aspires to lower at least 50% for that year.

“It would be very difficult to overstate the importance of this bill,” Dan Lashof, director of the World Resources Institute, said this week. “By creating very strong incentives to invest in solar and wind power, it will virtually dry up the market for coal-fired electricity for the next decade.”

(Keep reading: Joe Biden renews aid to Colombia to fight drug trafficking)

Photo: EFE/EPA/Marcin Obara

With this reform, an American will receive up to 7,500 dollars in tax credits for the purchase of an electric car and the installation of solar panels on rooftops will be subsidized by 30%.

Investments are also planned for the development of CO2 capture techniques, the care of forests and the renovation of homes for families with fewer resources.

Billions of dollars in tax credits will also be offered to the most polluting industries to help them in the energy transition, a measure highly criticized by the left of the party, which despite everything had to accept it.

Many Latinos benefit from the law because, according to the Climate Power movement, 40% of households with the most difficulty paying energy bills in the United States are Latino and 50% are African-American.

cheaper drugs

The second most important part of this investment plan corrects the enormous inequalities in access to health care in the United States, in particular by reducing the price of medicines.

Medicare, a public health system intended, among others, for those over 65 years of age, will for the first time be able to directly negotiate the prices of some medications with pharmaceutical companies, in order to lower them.

(You may be interested in: Biden celebrates approval of his climate and fiscal law in the Senate)

It also guarantees seniors that they pay no more than $2,000 per year for their medications, starting in 2025.

Cheaper medicines help the Latino community in particular, especially those who are insulin dependent. According to the Department of Health, in 2018 Hispanics were 1.3 times more likely than non-Hispanic whites to die from diabetes.

The bill also plans to extend the protections of the Affordable Care Act, the health insurance reform law, better known as “Obamacare”, which contained subsidies to help families pay for health coverage.

AFP

More news

Salman Rushdie remains on artificial respiration after being stabbed

Court order reveals that former President Trump did take confidential material

Brothers die trying to cross the border into the US, abandoned by coyote