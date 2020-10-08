US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien confirmed the reduction in the number of troops in Afghanistan. His words convey Reuters…

According to the adviser, the American presence in Afghanistan will be reduced to 2.5 thousand troops early next year. He drew attention to the fact that when US President Donald Trump just took office, there were more than ten thousand soldiers, and today there are less than five thousand.

O’Brien stressed that the forces in Afghanistan will have to work out a peace agreement on their own. “It will be difficult progress, but we believe this is a necessary step. We think that the Americans should return home, ”he concluded.

Earlier it became known that US President Donald Trump decided to withdraw some of the American troops from Iraq and Afghanistan.

In July, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States plans to completely withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by May 2021. He stressed that the American army has cut its military presence in the country by half.