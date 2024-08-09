The ambassador Ken Salazar confirmed that Ismael “Mayo” Zambada He was taken against his will to the United States and was handed over by Joaquín Guzmán López.

The theory of betrayal by the son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán was well known, but it was the statements of the United States ambassador, Ken Salazar, released officially today, that gave validity to the fact.

Speaking about the arrest of the two individuals, the diplomat said that “their being in custody represents a major blow to curbing the trafficking of synthetic drugs, such as fentanyl and its precursors.”

“This event reinforces our shared commitment to protect the health, safety and well-being of our people,” he said. He said these significant events reaffirm that those who seek to poison our nations with the scourge of fentanyl will be held accountable before justice.

Regarding the findings, he listed:

Joaquin Guzman turned himself in voluntarily.

Evidence upon arrival indicates that El Mayo was taken against his will.

No American resources were used in the surrender. It was not our aircraft, not our pilot, not our people.

No flight plan was filed with U.S. authorities. We understand that the flight originated in Sinaloa and landed in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

The pilot was not an employee of or contracted by the United States Government, nor was he a U.S. citizen.

“This represents a great victory for both countries. It is the result of very specific work based on the principles of respect for our sovereignty and that we do this work as partners,” Salazar said. These arrests are added to others, such as those of Rafael Caro Quintero, Ovidio “El Ratón” Guzmán and Néstor Isidro Pérez “El Nini” and others, he said.

Cooperation as partners between our countries has allowed us to strike these and other blows. We will continue to collaborate with respect for our sovereignties under the Bicentennial Framework and our shared security, said the ambassador.