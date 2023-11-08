The United States confirmed this Wednesday (8) that the Rafah crossing, through which humanitarian aid is entering the Gaza Strip and thousands of people are leaving every day for Egypt, is temporarily closed due to “circumstances of security”.

At a news conference, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said the Egyptian-run crossing will reopen at “regular intervals” when the situation is resolved.

Patel did not specify the nature of the situation and confirmed that “there has been no inbound or outbound traffic throughout the day.”

“Our expectation is that, as soon as the circumstances are resolved, the crossing will be opened at the regular intervals at which it has been opened and the flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and foreigners interested in leaving will be able to do so,” he explained.

To date, more than 400 Americans have been evacuated through the crossing, the White House official said.

“The border crossing was open in many cases and was able to facilitate the safe exit of foreigners who sought it, so this is important and we will continue to work towards this,” he added.

On Tuesday, convoys of 52 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid arrived in the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, which connects the Palestinian enclave to Egypt and is the only crossing through which aid has entered since the start of the war.

Since Israel allowed humanitarian aid to pass through Rafah on October 21, around 600 trucks have entered the Gaza Strip, an average of 33 per day, but Israeli authorities continue to block access to the fuel for fear it will fall. in the hands of the terrorist group Hamas.

International organizations, countries and the UN itself have denounced that the amount of aid reaching the enclave is insufficient, remembering that, before the start of the war, a month ago, around 500 trucks of humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip every day.

Some 329 people were also evacuated on Tuesday, bringing to about 1,400 the total number of foreigners and Palestinians with dual citizenship who have left since November 1, when foreigners were allowed to leave the enclave in a controlled manner.

Egypt estimates that around 7,000 people of 60 nationalities arrived in the North African country via this route, including Palestinians with foreign passports and citizens of other countries.