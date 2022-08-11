





By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday asked a judge that the warrant that authorized an FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida home be made public, after the former president said the operation it was an act of political response.

US Attorney General and Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed for the first time that agents had searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach. The operation was part of an investigation into whether he illegally removed documents from the White House when he left the presidency.

Garland said she had personally approved the decision to order the search. The confirmation was very unusual because US law enforcement officials generally do not discuss ongoing investigations. But it came after Trump himself announced the search on Monday night, claiming it was an act of political response by President Joe Biden.

Garland said the Justice Department had asked the court to make a confidential search warrant available to the public “in light of the former president’s public confirmation, the surrounding circumstances and the substantial public interest in this matter.”

It was unclear whether Trump’s legal team would oppose the release of the warrant, which could shed light on the nature of the investigation.

Trump said on Thursday that his lawyers and representatives “are fully cooperating.”

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Andy Sullivan)







