A document published by the US Space Command (USSC) confirms that an object coming from outside our solar system collided with Earth in 2014 and possibly scattered interstellar debris over the Pacific Ocean.

A 2019 study by two Harvard University researchers already reported the first known interstellar object to reach Earth five years earlier. Now, a document published by the USSC confirms the discovery of these researchers and even advances that there may be interstellar residues in the Pacific Ocean from this meteorite that burned up in the skies over Papua New Guinea.

The discovery by Amir Siraj, a Harvard student, is still awaiting peer review, and the publication a few years ago coincided in time with the discovery of two other large interstellar bodies, Oumuamua and Borisov, which did not come close to contact with Earth. the land. Siraj confirms to Motherboard that he is already preparing a team to search the ocean floor off Papua New Guinea for debris from the arrival of this smaller meteorite.

The probabilities are low, as the traces can be in very small quantities and are dispersed over a very large geographic area. “It’s a big challenge, but we’re going to look at extreme depths because the possibility of getting interstellar material is exciting enough to look intensively and talk to all the world’s experts on maritime meteorite recovery expeditions,” says Siraj.

Amir Siraj and study co-author Avi Loeb intend to analyze the meteor impact database maintained by NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), which contains about 1,000 records. An explosion of a fireball recorded in 2014 near Manus Island and with a speed of more than 210 thousand kilometers per hour leaves in the air the possibility that it originated in a planetary system or star far from the solar system.

With part of the sensors that monitor these events being controlled by the US government, Siraj explains that he is involved in a process that appears to be long and constitutes a bureaucratic labyrinth between various state organizations to get his study reviewed and published. Now, the USSC document dated March 1 at least confirms the high entry velocity that could support the existence of an interstellar trajectory. Siraj will renew efforts to get his original discovery reviewed and published for the enjoyment of the scientific community.

