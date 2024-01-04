The United States confirmed that its forces were behind an attack committed this Thursday (4) against a headquarters of the pro-Iranian group Popular Crowd, in eastern Baghdad, which killed, among others, the commander nicknamed Abu Taqua .

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said at a press conference that the decision was made “in self-defense” and that no civilians were injured and no infrastructure was damaged.

“Mushtaq Talib Al Saidi, known as Abu Taqua, was the commander of the 12th Brigade of the pro-Iranian Al Nujaba movement, which operates under the protection of the Popular Crowd, and was actively involved in planning and executing attacks against US personnel.” , he said.

A source from the Iraqi Interior Ministry told EFE that the attack also killed Abu Taqua's right-hand man, as well as another member of the group, but Ryder only confirmed the death of a second person.

“This was a self-defense attack because this particular individual was involved in planning and executing attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria, which by definition is a threat that involves acting in self-defense,” Ryder said in a statement. reference to Abu Taqua.

The Iraqi Army today blamed the Washington-led coalition for attacking a Popular Crowd headquarters in eastern Baghdad with a drone.

Al Nujaba is also part of the so-called Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which has carried out attacks against US targets in Iraq and Syria since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip on October 7 due to the US' “unwavering” support for Israel.

Several of the groups that make up the Islamic Resistance in Iraq condemned the attack and demanded that the Iraqi government expel American troops from the country, exactly the objective they intend to achieve by promoting actions against US positions in the Middle East.

“As we have said for some time, we reserve our inherent right to self-defense and will take necessary measures to protect our personnel,” concluded the Pentagon spokesperson, noting that the country is not seeking to increase tension in the region, but also will not allow that their forces are threatened.